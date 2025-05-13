Senate Urges Military To Redeploy Troops To Borno, Yobe

Share

The Senate on Tuesday called on the Nigerian military to urgently redeploy troops and advanced equipment to Borno and Yobe states following a renewed wave of Boko Haram attacks in the North-East.

This resolution followed a motion sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Munguno, in response to fresh insurgent violence, including the killing of over a dozen soldiers in Marte town, Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, on Monday, May 12.

Another coordinated assault was launched by insurgents early Tuesday on Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area.

Munguno, in his motion, expressed deep concern over the resurgence of terrorist activities in areas that had previously enjoyed relative peace.

He recalled that two-thirds of Borno’s local government areas were once under Boko Haram control, but were later reclaimed through combined efforts by the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Civilian Joint Task Force.

He, however, noted that the relative stability in the region had led to the redeployment of troops and command focus toward the North-West, where the military is currently battling kidnapping and banditry.

The senator also raised alarm over the evolving tactics of the terrorists, including their use of modern technologies such as drones and increasing deployment of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which have significantly increased both civilian and military casualties while also disrupting transportation and economic activities in the region.

“The recent attacks highlight the need for the military to reassess its current deployment strategy and refocus on the North-East,” Munguno stressed.

After extensive deliberation, the Senate adopted the following resolutions: Urged the military high command to immediately redeploy sufficient troops to the North-East; Called for the deployment of advanced military technologies to counter the insurgents’ capabilities; Mandated its Committees on Army and Air Force to monitor and ensure compliance with the resolution.

Munguno emphasized that renewed military presence and tactical upgrades were essential to preventing further deterioration of security and to safeguarding vulnerable communities across the affected states.

