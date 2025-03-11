Hold By-Elections For Vacant Seats, Senate Urges INEC

Share

The Senate has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize by-elections to fill the vacant seat in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly for Edo Central and Anambra South.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, made this call on Tuesday during plenary while officially declaring both seats vacant.

New Telegraph recalls that the Edo Central seat became vacant in December 2024 after Monday Okpebholowas was sworn in as the Governor of Edo State in November.

READ ALSO

Similarly, the Anambra South seat has remained empty since the passing of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in July 2024.

INEC had previously stated in January 2025 that it was waiting for an official request from the Senate before proceeding with the Anambra South by-election.

With both senatorial districts currently unrepresented, Akpabio urged INEC to conduct the elections as soon as possible to ensure the affected constituencies have proper representation in the Senate.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

