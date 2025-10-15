Senate Urges FG To Reaward Anyigba-Dekina–Shintaku Road Reconstruction

The Senate, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to reaward the reconstruction of the Anyigba–Dekina–Shintaku Road in Kogi State because of its socio-economic importance to the people of the state and the country in general.

Passing the resolution, the Senate made this resolution specifically demand the inclusion of the project in the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, so as to fast-track the road’s reconstruction.

The Chamber also urged the Federal Ministry of Works to re-award and prioritise the completion of the Anyigba–Dekina–Shintaku Road under a special-purpose funding arrangement; capture the project in the 2026 Appropriation Bill; and integrate water transport and tolling infrastructure for sustainability.

New Telegraph reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, on January 26, 2022, approved the reconstruction of the road and awarded the contract to Tech Engineering Company Nigeria Limited, but was revoked due to poor performance and has yet to be re-awarded.

The Senate made a resolution following a motion sponsored by Senator Isah Jibrin (APC Kogi East), who described the road as a critical federal link connecting communities in Kogi East Senatorial District with Lokoja, the state capital, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the South East and South South regions.

Presenting the motion, Senator Jibrin lamented the deplorable condition of the road, noting that a journey that took 40 minutes in the 1980s now lasts over four hours, forcing motorists to use the longer Lokoja–Ajaokuta–Anyigba route, with serious economic and social implications.

“The Anyigba–Dekina–Shintaku corridor is not only vital for road transport but also key to reviving waterway activities between Lokoja and Shintaku, which can create jobs and boost local commerce,” he said.

Senator Jibrin urged the federal government to leverage special funding mechanisms such as Sukuk bonds, which have successfully financed other strategic road projects across the country, to ensure timely completion.

He also suggested the establishment of toll gates at both ends of the road to generate maintenance revenue after reconstruction.

Supporting the motion, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North) described the proposal as timely and national in scope, while Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue South) called for similar interventions for other abandoned roads, including the Otukpo–Adoka Roundabout Road.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, commended Senator Jibrin for his “dedication to true representation,” noting that the motion reflects the legislature’s commitment to infrastructure renewal, regional integration, and economic growth.

“This is how legislators should serve — by addressing the real needs of their people. Your constituents will be proud of you,” he said.