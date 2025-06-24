Senate Urges FG To Probe Mokwa Flood Disaster

Share

The Senate on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to investigate the recent devastating flood that claimed over 700 lives and destroyed property worth more than ₦10 billion in Mokwa, Niger State.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Peter Jiya (PDP, Niger South) and co-sponsored by 21 other senators during plenary.

While presenting the motion, Senator Jiya said the flooding, which occurred between May 29 and 30, led to significant human and material losses, adding that preventive measures such as sustainable flood control infrastructure and early warning systems must be urgently implemented to avert future occurrences.

The Senate also called for the dredging of rivers to allow for free flow of water and urged the prompt resettlement of people living along active and inactive riverbanks, waterways, and erosion-prone areas.

“In the early days of this administration in 2023, a correspondence was sent from my office to the Ecological Fund Office highlighting the urgent need for intervention in the inactive waterways in Mokwa and Kutigi towns, which are prone to flooding,” Jiya said.

“Despite early warnings issued by NIMET about imminent heavy rainfall and flooding in vulnerable parts of the country, including Niger State, no significant progress has been made by the Fund.”

The Senate further urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to provide additional food, medical supplies, temporary shelters, clean water, and other relief materials. Lawmakers noted that the initial aid delivered during the visit of Vice President Kashim Shettima had been exhausted due to the scale of the disaster.

Additionally, the Senate mandated its Joint Committee on Works, Housing and Urban Development to visit the affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment and to monitor the implementation of government relief efforts.

The lawmakers also observed a minute of silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the disaster.

