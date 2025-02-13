Senate Urges FG To Include North East In Super Highway Projects

Share

As Goje laments exclusion of region

The Senate, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to include the North East geo-political zone in the ongoing Super Highway projects in the country, commending President Bola Tinubu for the N4.2 trillion coastal roads projects.

This was as the North East lamented what it considered the exclusion of the region from the massive road infrastructural projects of President Tinubu going on in sections of the country.

However, the apex legislative Assembly made the call for the inclusion of North East following a motion moved to that effect by Senator Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his motion, entitled: “Federal Government’s Approval of N4.2trillion for Construction of Lagos- Calabar Coastal Road and Other Road Projects Nationwide”, Goje lamented that out of the N4.2 trillion road projects only N19 billion for rehabilitation of two out of many others in the North East, was allocated to the Zone.

“It is imperative to note that in this laudable project, the North–East has only two projects, that is, Yola– Fufore– Gurin Road in Adamawa State (N11.81 Billion); and Lamido Road in Taraba State (N7.68 Billion), out of the approved sum of N4.2 Trillion Naira.

“Apart from these two road projects in the North– East, there are other very important road networks, which are in bad condition, such as the Bauchi– Gombe road; Biu– Gombe road; Potiskum– Gombe road; Darazo– Gombe road; Numan– Jalingo road; Yola– Mubi road; Yola– Michika– Madagali– Gwoza– Bama road, Ngorore– Mayo Belwa – Zing– Jalingo; Mayo Belwa– Jada – Ganye; Biu– Gombi– Maranraba; Biu– Damboa– Maiduguri; and Biu– Damaturu, among others, which desperately require serious reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“The North-East is the only Zone that is not connected to the SUPER HIGHWAY PROJECT, embarked upon by this administration”, he said.

The politician however, commended President Tinubu for the Super Highway projects which according to him, are to ensure connectivity by improving road safety to harness the viability of resources that abound across the length and breadth of this country, to stimulate economic growth and development but stressed that the North East should be included.

Meanwhile, in making the issue a national concern, the Senate amended Senator Goje’s second prayer from urging the Federal Government to, as a matter of necessity, approve the rehabilitation of the listed deplorable roads in the North– East to urging the Federal Government to as a matter of necessity, approve the rehabilitation of all deplorable roads across the Country.

Many Senators who contributed to the debate on the motion, commended Goje for the motion but also listed a series of federal roads in their various constituencies begging for urgent attention in terms of rehabilitation and even reconstruction.

The Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Ogun West), in his contribution, however, clarified that allocation for the N4.2 trillion Coastal road projects was not done on a zonal basis.

“The N4.2 trillion coastal road projects strictly cover the Badagary- Sokoto and Lagos- Calabar Coastal roads.

“For the existing road projects across the country, Mr President has set aside N500billon for continued rehabilitation work without exclusion of any zone”, he said.

The President of the Senate in his remarks, said until Nigeria has a serious road map for constant rehabilitation and maintenance of roads across the country, the issue of road deplorability in Nigeria will remain.

He added that if previous administrations in the country had taken bold steps the Tinubu administration, the problem wouldn’t have been as gargantuan as they are now, as far as deplorable roads in Nigeria are concerned.

