Senate Urges FG To Create Equal Employment Opportunity For Citizens

The Senate, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity to, immediately draw up policies that provide equal opportunity and treatment in access to employment by citizens in Nigeria.

The Senate also advised the Ministry and other relevant agencies to prohibit and discourage public and private employees in Nigeria from putting up job adverts with an inherent undertone calculated to deprive any qualified Nigerian of being gainfully employed merely by reason of his/her age.

The apex legislative Assembly passed these resolutions while considering a motion titled: “Age requirement precondition for employment in Nigeria: Urgent need for intervention.”

The sponsor of the motion, Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue South), noted the uproar within the public over the unabated violation of Chapter 4, Section 42(2) of the Constitution, as amended, which guarantees every citizen the right to freedom from discrimination.

Leading debate on the motion, Moro said “It’s pathetic that a graduate in Nigeria who could not get a job upon graduation and decided to go back to school with the hope that a higher qualification vis-a-vis a second or Masters degree could give him a better employment opportunity is thrown into a career paradox when upon completion of his Master’s degree, he comes out to find out that he’s now above the age of employment and therefore not employable by sole reason of his age.

“Ironically, a graduate in this country can serve in the National Youth Service Corps programme at the age of 30 (years), but can not be gainfully employed thereafter on the fact that he/she is above 30 years, a situation that is a flagrant breach of his fundamental human rights.”

The lawmaker explained that this presents the predicament of the Nigerian youth who has the requisite qualification, knowledge, and skills and is ready to work, but is disqualified or excluded on the ground that he/she is above the age limit by reason of his/her birth.

The lawmaker further lamented that “this sad situation has led many to commit age fraud by going all the way to falsify their age to remain within the age limit of employability to the Nigerian civil service and of course all other employers of labour in the country.”