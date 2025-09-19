Senate Urges FCT Doctors To End Ongoing Strike

The Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, on Thursday, appealed to members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), FCT chapter, to suspend their ongoing strike.

This appeal was made at an emergency meeting led by its Chairman, Senator David Jimkuta (Taraba South), who met with the leadership of the striking doctors.

Speaking with the aggrieved members of the chapter, the Senate vowed to engage urgently with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, in order to address the doctors’ demands and find a resolution.

The senators assured them that their concerns were receiving attention and promised to escalate the matter directly to the FCT Minister.

READ ALSO

Senator Jimkuta acknowledged the devastating impact the strike is having on healthcare delivery in the territory and pleaded with the doctors to resume work while talks continue.

He commended the doctors for what he described as a selfless fight, noting that their demands were focused on strengthening Nigeria’s collapsing healthcare system rather than personal gain.

He added, “We are pleading with you, please return to work and continue saving lives. I will personally meet with the Minister tomorrow. I am confident that something concrete will come out of it. We cannot stand by while people die because doctors are on strike”.

New Telegraph recalls that the FCT chapter of NARD declared an indefinite strike last week, citing longstanding issues related to unpaid salary arrears dating back to 2023, unexplained deductions from allowances, and the failure to upgrade qualified resident doctors who have completed specialist training but are still paid as medical officers.