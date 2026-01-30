Senate Urges Accountability In Use Of Public Resources

The Senate has once again reaffirmed the importance of accountability, prudence and professionalism in the use of public resources by government agencies.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo, made this appeal on Friday during an oversight duty at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Owerri Zonal Office in Imo State.

The lawmaker, represented by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West), stated that the Senate would intensify its support for the NDIC by making relevant laws and budgetary provisions to enhance its operations.

Speaking at the site, Izunaso described the visit as an opportunity for the committee to engage with the management and staff of the corporation, evaluate its ongoing activities, assess operational challenges and gain first-hand insight into its working conditions.

He said the main areas of the committee include cutting across funding, staffing, infrastructure, inter-agency collaboration, as well as compliance with existing laws and policies.

He said, “Let me assure you that the Senate remains committed to supporting the NDIC through appropriate legislation and budgetary provisions, where justified, to enable the Corporation discharge its responsibilities effectively.

“At the same time, we expect the highest standards of accountability, prudence, and professionalism in the use of public resources.”