Senate Urged To Safeguard E-Transmission Of Results, End Attacks On Journalists

A Nigerian journalist and an advocate for Press Freedom, Livinus Chibuike Victor, has called on members of the Nigerian Senate to rise above partisan interests and act in defence of democracy by guaranteeing the full implementation of electronic transmission of results in the 2027 general elections.

Victor, in a press statement issued in Abuja, stressed that electronic transmission of election results is not a political favour but a democratic necessity.

According to him, credible elections remain the foundation of national stability, public confidence, and international respect.

He warned that any attempt to weaken, manipulate, or discard the electronic transmission process would erode public trust and further deepen citizens’ frustration with the political system.

“The future of over 240 million Nigerians must not be subjected to opaque processes. Transparent and verifiable elections are the backbone of any functioning democracy. The Senate must stand on the side of history and protect the integrity of the 2027 elections,” he stated.

In the same vein, Victor strongly condemned the growing cases of intimidation, harassment, unlawful detention, and killing of journalists across Nigeria. He described these actions as a dangerous trend capable of silencing truth, suppressing accountability, and weakening democratic institutions.

He called on security agencies to uphold their constitutional responsibilities by protecting journalists rather than targeting them.

He also urged the federal and state governments to create an enabling environment where media professionals can carry out their duties without fear of persecution or violence.

“A nation where journalists are silenced is a nation where corruption thrives unchecked.

The press must be allowed to function independently, professionally, and without intimidation. Press freedom is not optional-it is fundamental to democracy,” Victor added.

He further appealed to civil society organisations, media stakeholders, and the international community to remain vigilant and continue advocating for electoral integrity and the protection of journalists’ rights.

Nigeria’s democratic growth, he emphasised, depends not only on credible elections but also on a fearless and independent press committed to truth and accountability.