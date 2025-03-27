Senate Upholds Confirmation Of Nnana Kalu As NASS Service Commission Member

Share

The Senate has upheld the appointment of Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) alongside 11 other members.

The Upper chamber had earlier deferred the confirmation of Kalu, the first nominee from the southeast, following a petition against him

At the plenary on Thursday, the senate unanimously resolved to approve Kalu’s nomination following a report submitted by the ethics committee.

The committee, in its reports, requested the Senate to “uphold the nomination of Mr. Nanna Uzor Kalu as Commissioner (South East) in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and also approved his screening by the Senate Committee on Establishment for the confirmation by the Senate”.

New Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu had appointed the members of the commission on February 20

Kalu, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives, is the younger brother of Orji Uzor Kalu, senator representing Abia north

The senate had announced that the chairman of the commission is Saviour Enyiekere, representing the south-south. Other members are Suleiman Hunkuyi, north-west, and Yusuf Yusuf, north-west.

Others are Aminu Malle, northeast; Alhaji Mahmud, north-east; Mark Terso, north-central; Salihu Balogun, north-central; Taiwo Oluga, south-west; and Afeez Ipesa-Balogun, south-west.

Festus Odii, southeast; Patrick Giwa, south-south; and Mary Ekpeyong, south-south, make up the list.

