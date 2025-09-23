Following the expiration of his six month suspension, the Senate has reopened the office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan representing Kogi Central in Suite 2.05 of the Senate wing, months after it was sealed.

New Telegraph recalls that the lawmaker had been handed a six-month suspension by the Senate in March over alleged misconduct, a sanction that has now elapsed.

According to a source privy to the development , the unsealing exercise was carried out by a Deputy Director of the Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji.

Correspondingly, close aides to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed the development, but the Senate has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

This development effectively clears the path for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to regain access to her office at the National Assembly and resume legislative functions.

It would be recalled that Senator Natasha had earlier written to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, requesting his intervention to enable her return to work after the expiration of her suspension.

The Clerk, however, maintained that she could not resume immediately, citing unresolved appeals in the lawmaker’s ongoing suit against the Senate.