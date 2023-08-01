Senate under Akpabio’ll not be a rubber stamp –Umenzekwe

What is your take on the 10th National Assembly, and do you think its leadership as constituted will deliver?

With Senator Godswill Akpabio as the head of the National Assembly, I see no reason the lawmakers will not deliver. He has come with uncommon leadership style which will bring about stability in the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general.

But some people are of the view that the 10th National Assembly is likely to be a rubber stamp legislature considering the way the executive influenced the emergence of the leadership of the two chambers? It’s not going to be so; it was a party decision to ensure that there was need for politically matured and knowledgeable people to occupy the leadership of both chambers for the benefit of Nigerians. Recall that they are just the heads; majority opinion will always carry the day. Their own responsibilities are to direct the proceeding and procedures of the Assembly.

What appeals to you about the leadership style of Senator Akpabio?

I am not close to Senator Akpabio even though we are members of the same political party. I know that he is a lawyer and politician of note, and when he was governor of Akwa-Ibom State, he did a lot of things which I am going to substantiate in the course of this interview. When he defected from PDP to APC, it was a landmark defection that shook the foundation of PDP, you needed to watch the mammoth crowd, the jubilation that followed that defection, and since then he has been consistent and resolute in making sure that APC stands the test of time. He brought his ingenuity in building the party, and you know he is an orator.

His excellent administrative achievements in Akwa-Ibom State earned him the name The Uncommon Governor’, and today, by the special grace of God, we have an uncommon governor as Uncommon Senate President. So, I belief that those things that made him uncommon, he will introduce them in the 10th Senate. I congratulate him on his achievements so far. I congratulate him for successes so far. I also congratulate our great party for making the right choice. I congratulate President Bola Tinubu for making it possible one way or the other for Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President. He deserves it. After all, during the presidential primary, having seen the quality Asiwaju is made of, he humbly and willingly stepped down for him. So, I believe that the 10th Assembly will take this country to a greater height. Yes, there is hardship now, I won’t deny that, but it didn’t start now, it has been there.

President Muhammadu Buhari tried his best; he governed this country from two backgrounds, as a military man, and as a converted democrat. I congratulate him for the much he achieved. Now, we have pure democrats, somebody who has never been in the military as the president; somebody who has never been in the military as vice president; somebody who has never been in the military as the Senate president; somebody who has never been in the military as speaker of the House of Representatives. Greater number, if not all of them, were senators before and are still senators, so if they were involved in making the law, now some of them are involved in executing the law, that means we have square pegs in square holes or round pegs in round holes, and that is what Akpabio represents.

The coming on board of Akpabio as Senate president didn’t come very easy; it was a keenly contested election. What do you expect him to do in order to have a rancour-free Senate?

That fierce contest as it happened also for the presidency shows that our democracy is deepening; that Nigerians are not robots. It was a very good challenge in as much as I knew that no matter what, he would emerge the winner, he scored 63, while his closest rival scored 46. So, it is healthy for our democracy, and that has exonerated the president from certain insinuations that he imposed a leadership on the Senate, in as much as a person, he would have an interest somewhere, because he is a human being.

That fierce contest also shows that Akpabio was the man to beat. Base on that, I urge him to carry everybody along. I also urge him to behave uncommonly as he has been behaving, so that that status of uncommon personality will remain indelible in his life, and his activities in the cause of nation building and handling of the 10th Assembly.

Some people are complaining over what they term as bogus salary, which members of the National Assembly pay to themselves. How would you react to that?

Why do you want me to talk on rumour? I have never granted interview based on rumours. Do you want to tell me that the entire National Assembly don’t know what to do? Mark you, both the President and members of the National Assembly are working round the clock to make sure the hardship the people are facing is ameliorated.

They can’t wipe it out, nobody can tell me it will be wiped out, but it will be reduced to the barest minimum. Right from the time we had our independence, we have never solved all our problems.

So, let us allow them to come up with their resolution before I will be able to talk. I know that they will do something that is reasonable although whatever you do in this country would be criticized because everything is politicised. This is a place where, once you are in governance, even if you hand over your wife to your enemy, he will still not be happy. So, let them do the much that they can do and leave the rest to God.

What is your message to Nigerian given the state of the nation?

I am appealing to Nigerians to calm down and give the President and his team some time because I am confident that they will come up with better policies, better legislations, and will execute them properly. You can see that the President talked about N8,000 per household, and people started talking, and he quickly retraced his steps and called for a review.

That means he meant his words when he said at the inauguration ground that he is not going to be a ruler, he will be consulting and that he will do what greater Nigerians agree. What would you say about Tinubu administration, in terms of the steps he has taken so far? He has just started and people are setting goals for him in one way or the other, without even looking at the Renewed Hope manifesto. He is working in line with the Renewed Hope manifesto. He has hit the ground running. His actions so far show that he is prepared, he is ready, he is capable and he will deliver.

It is a rough road for him, taking into consideration the quantum of damage already done for decades, but he is plying the rough road, and as you can see, even the opposition is already clapping for him. I am not saying this because it is my party; the opposition is already clapping for him and that is why a lot of people are now saying all these distractions, petitions, here and there, let us drop them and join hands with the president. I insist that we must rally round him in this journey of nation building. What attracted me to the man is his will power to take hard decisions in order to move the system forward and I believe he will get it right.

What are the steps you think the president should take to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians?

He is already taking the steps by addressing the nation to say we should calm down, that he is coming with a package. So, let’s wait for him to come up with the package to cushion the effects of the hardship. He met most of these situations on ground but he is working round the clock to make sure there is improvement, otherwise why did he harmonise the exchange rate, so that there will be no monopoly.

What you buy from the bank is what you buy from the street. You can see that since then investors are indicating interests to come and invest in Nigeria. He has just changed the service chiefs in order to beef up security and those service chiefs have just started work. Rome was not built in a day. He has started well, he is moving well, but because of the quantum of damage that has been experienced in this country, some people feel, or we feel generally that he has not done much.

I will not rule out the insatiable nature of political nihilists; whatever you do, they will still complain and condemn. We know them. When people talk, they fail to recognise that the opposition handled this country for 16 years, so let’s give APC 16. APC has just done eight years, remaining eight. At the end of that eight years, we will be able to compare notes. Tinubu still has eight years to go and by the end of that eight years, we will compare notes and I believe when that period comes, those who are condemning APC will sing our slogan.