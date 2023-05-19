Senate Uncovers Illegally Awarded N6.5bn Contract At NECO

The Senate has indicted the National Examination Council (NECO) for illegally awarding a N6.5 billion contract for the printing of security materials. This came as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha supported a bill seeking a strict implementation and enforcement of the National Assembly’s recommendations on the annual reports of Office of the Auditor- General of the Federation (OAuGF).

The decision to endorse the enforcement of the National Assembly’s recommendations on the audit report was taken yesterday at the public hearing organised for stakeholders on the bill by the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC), chaired by Matthew Urhoghide. The representative of the EFCC Mohammed Hammas; E.O Ayoola of the Office of SGF; and Mary Ogbe of the FCSC unanimously agreed with the provisions of the bill but pleaded with the committee to give them till next week to make written submissions.

On the indictment of NECO, the Senate upheld the recommendation of the Public Accounts Committee after NECO failed to defend the allegations. The examination body’s defence that the contract was awarded through a selective tendering to avoid exam leakage was not accepted by the committee as it insisted that the Council did not follow due process in the award of the contract The committee therefore recommended that the tender board that awarded the contract should be held liable in line with financial regulation 3117(1) &11 stating: “Where the award is by a tender board, all members of the board shall be sanctioned individually or collectively.”