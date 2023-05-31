Senate Uncovers How MDAs Abused N3.8trn Service-Wide Vote

The Senate has uncovered how Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government have abused Service Wide Votes (SWV) of about N3.8 trillion between 2017- 2021, investigated by its Committee on Public Accounts.

The Senate had called on the Executive to use a supplementary budget approach to meet emergencies instead of Service Wide Votes.

According to the report, the Executive should be advised to use a Supplementary budget approach to meet emergencies or shortfalls rather than the current Service Wide Votes mechanism which amounts to affront /erosion of the approval powers of the National Assembly.

The Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Matthew Uhroghide, had conducted an investigation into the disbursement of Service Wide Votes.

The Committee invited 207 government agencies for the investigation, but only 119 agencies appeared before the Committee while 85 agencies shunned the invitations of the Committee.

Among the agencies that shunned the Committee investigation were the State House, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria Defence Academy, Federal Ministry of Health, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria.

In the report submitted by the Committee which was upheld by the Senate, some agencies did not make formal requests for the money that was sent to them by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

It was also discovered that hundreds of billions were claimed to have been used for the purpose of paying salaries shortfalls whereas such agencies had already collected appropriations for personnel emoluments and were on the IPPIS platform.

The Senate further discovered that MDAs have not been disclosing Service Wide Votes transaction documents such as payment vouchers, and vote book.

Senate, therefore, urged the Executive to limit the release of Service Wide Votes to recurrent emergencies or shortfalls genuinely desired with satisfactory proof.

The lawmakers also recommended an in-depth investigation into the operations of IPPIS to stem the rising cases of irregularities in the system.