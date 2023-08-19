Senate Turns Ministerial Screening Into Preening

Nigeria’s Fourth Republic kicked off some 24 years ago, and to a large extent many of us are still awaiting to see the benefits of jettisoning the parliamentary system of government for the American system the framers of the constitution opted for. Naturally, when the nation got its independence from the British in 1960, they bequeathed their system of governance, parliamentary, on their former colony.

The hope was that for the duration the Nigerians had practised it with Whitehall still in charge would have been long enough for the politicians in the West African country to have mastered it. But sadly, maybe because it was not practised long enough or because it was somewhat alien to our nature, not too long after the Union Jack was lowered, the Westminster system of government began to unravel.

The political unrest during the mid-1960s culminated into Nigeria’s first military coup d’état on January 15, 1966. Finally after 13 years of military rule the regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo acquiesced to let civilians once again take charge of the destiny of the country. In the run-up to the 1979 handover, the military regime set up a Constituent Assembly to draft a new constitution for the country. The assembly, in its wisdom, decided to adopt a federal presidential constitution, jettisoning the Westminster system.

The presidency became an executive post, with powers similar to those of its American counterpart. The legislature was a bicameral National Assembly, comprising a Senate and House of Representatives. And even though the Second Republic used this system for only four years before it was overthrown in another coup on December 31, 1983; by the time the military returned to the barracks in 1999, the presi- dential system was retained and has been in use since then.

However, as I pointed out at the beginning of this piece, I’m not sure how many of us will say the system has been largely beneficiary to the generality of the population and not to just the ruling political class. If anyone was in doubt that this has been the case for the majority of the Fourth Republic, one only has to look at what played out recently during the so-called ministerial screening exercise carried out by the upper chamber.

In fact after what transpired within the period left a sour taste in the mouth even as it calls to question if there is any need for the exercise to be carried out in future, if this is what the nation will continually be treated to. It was more a case of preening rather than screening from the 109 members of the Red Chamber who opted to do the bidding of the President that nominated the ministers in the first instance rather than to subject them to proper grilling.

By the way, according to dictionary. com: “Preening is the act of dressing one-self carefully or smartly, or making small adjustments to one’s clothing to appear trim and smart.” Our senators did not even have the courtesy of bamboozling the nation by pretending to grill the nominees.

It is also telling that none of the ‘Distinguished’ ladies and gentlemen, including those of the opposition parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Social Democratic Party (SDP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) – put up any sustained dissent to what transpired in the Red Chamber as regards vetting the men and women President Bola Tinubu wants to use in helping him pilot the affairs of the nation.

The screening should have been an opportunity for the senators to interrogate the nominees sufficiently and probe deeply into their private and public lives, with a view to disqualifying those who fluff their lines during the exercise. However, the exercise has become a mere ritual to clear whoever is nominated by the president after a public show, which in some cases, makes a mockery of legislative functions and also ridicules the nation before the international community.

The few senators who took it upon themselves to ask probing questions were overruled while public petitions were not entertained to affirm the competence or otherwise of the nominees. At every ministerial screening, the President of the Senate and some incur- ably partisan lawmakers are always on alert to shield the nominees from probing questions, which they always view as ‘embarrassing’ to the nominees.

The President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, acted the same script like most of his predecessors when the lawmakers screened the ministerial nominees. For instance, the first day of the screening exercise exposed some discrepancies in the academic certificates of the then ministerial nominee from Sokoto State, Bello Muhammad, which was sufficient for the Senate to disqualify him, pending when he provided the SSCE certificate that qualified him to attend the university.

But, instead, Akpabio shielded him and denied the public the opportunity to know how the nominee gained admission into the university with only two credits. Akpabio also prevented former presidential spokesman, Dele Alake (who has been named Minister of Solid Minerals), from reciting the second stanza of the National Anthem as requested by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Si- mon Mwadkwon, who represents Plateau North.

But the Majority Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, from Ekiti Central Senatorial District, who spoke for the Ekiti State caucus (incidentally Alake’s home state), said the Plateau senator has brought politics into the screening by asking that Alake recite the National Anthem, which other nominees were not asked to recite!

The Senate President, Akpabio, later jokingly told ex-Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, that he would be biased if he asked the then ministerial nominee any question during the screening exercise. Lalong, who was the Director-General of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 general election, was one of the nine former governors that made the 48-man ministerial list of President Tinubu.

Appearing before the Senate, the ex-Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum applauded Akpabio as an “uncommon Senate President.” Responding, the Senate President said: “Distinguished Chairman, when you were the chairman of the last campaign, I was actually the vice chairman of the last campaign.

So, I will be biased if I ask you any question because I can attest to your integrity, I can attest to your capacity.” And so after roughly one week of preening, all but three of the nominees were passed by the Senate and will, for as long as the President pleases, be in charge of implementing the policies of the Tinubu-led administration without any of them being vigorously examined for their suitability or otherwise for such an important assignment.