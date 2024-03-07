Senate to Service Chiefs: End Benue Killings Immediately

The Senate, yesterday, grieved over the latest brutal killing of about 50 people in Benue State by terrorists, mandating service chiefs to end the worrisome trend in Benue communities and surroundings. The Senate took this decision while considering a motion sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Memga Udende (Benue North East), where he asserted that no fewer than 50 persons were killed in fresh attacks on several communities in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina Ala local government areas of Benue State by terrorist parading as herdsmen.

The apex legislative assembly, therefore, called on the service chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police, and other security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, deploy security personnel to address the continuing and ongoing attacks in Benue communities by armed terrorists parading themselves as headsmen. The chamber urged the security agencies to beam their searchlights on Kwande, Ukum, Kastina Ala local gov- ernment areas with a view of flushing out the terrorists and restoring normalcy to the affected communities. Senator Udende, presenting the motion on the floor of the Senate, said that some of the communities were attacked as recently as Tuesday March 5, including Tyuluv, Borikyo, Kundav, Ugbaam, Uyam, Udedeku, Yaaiwa, Nyihemba, To- matar, Menakwagh, Yiase and Agura, all in the Benue North East Senatorial District of Benue State.

He said that villages and communities now found themselves targeted on a daily basis by heavily armed terrorists disguising to be herdsmen’ and the toll continued to rise as they bore the brunt, with reports of the marauders butchering several villagers, leaving many homes completely razed and numerous residents still missing, while the perpetrators remained elusive and had not been apprehended. “This pathetic situation and development has inflicted untold hardship on women, children and the elderly, who are trekking long distances in search of safety, while awaiting the intervention of security operatives,” he lamented.

“Further concerned that despite the public outcry and previous resolutions of the National Assembly as regards the criminal activities of these terrorist parading as herdsmen, there seems to be no visible action on the part of government to curtail, abate or totally stop the activities of these criminal elements. “Convinced that the utmost concern of and the purpose of government is the security and safety of lives and properties in line with section 14 (2) b of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), there is need to act urgently, before the Senate resolves to visit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with all the resolutions on the motion towards ending the continued killing of farmers by armed herdsmen in Benue North East, and Nigeria at large,” Und- ede stressed.

The Senate also resolved to convey a condolence message to the people of Benue North East Senatorial District, through a delegation to the Governor of Benue State. The upper chamber mandated the leadership of the National Assembly to visit President Bola Tinubu, with a view to discussing the security situation with a summarised committee reports and recommendations on security by the 8th, 9th and 10th Assembly, help him fashion out pragmatic solutions to insecurity.