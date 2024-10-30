Senate To Screen New Ministerial Nominees Today

Share

The Senate, yesterday, postponed the earlier scheduled screening and confirmation of appointments of seven ministerial nominees forwarded to it last week by President Bola Tinubu.

The postponement of the proposed screening was sequel to non-completion of documentation by some of the nominees. Citing reasons for the postponement in a personally signed statement, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, said the postponement was to allow all nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre-screening exercises.

He said: “The screening has been rescheduled for Wednesday (today), October 30.” The seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate for confirmation last week are: Dr Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, (Labour and Employment) and Bianca Odinaka Odumegu – Ojukwu (Minister of State, Foreign Affairs).

Share

Please follow and like us: