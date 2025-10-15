Senate To Screen New INEC Chair Thursday

The Senate will on Thursday, October 16, screen Professor Joash Amupitan as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nominee.

This is contained in a circular issued on Wednesday, October 15, by the Director of Information of the Senate, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah.

New Telegraph reports that this announcement followed President Tinubu’s letter to the Senate, seeking Amupitan’s confirmation, which was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

According to the circular, the screening will take place in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly Complex.

The statement read, “The Office of the Secretary, Research and Information wishes to notify members of the Press and the general public that the Senate will on Thursday, 16th October, 2025, conduct the screening of the nominee of President Bola Tinubu, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, as INEC Chairman.

“The exercise is scheduled to be held at the Senate Chamber, National Assembly Complex. Members of the Senate Press Corps are kindly requested to provide their usual media coverage and support to ensure adequate dissemination of information to the public.

“Similarly, television stations are expected to extend the usual courtesies of providing live coverage of the event.”