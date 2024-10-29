Senate To Screen Bianca, Oduwole, Other Ministerial Nominees Tuesday

Share

The Upper legislative Chamber of the National Assembly will on Tuesday, October 29 screen the ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu last week.

New Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu had during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on October 24, written the upper legislative chamber seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of seven ministerial nominees.

The request, which was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio was read during last Thursday’s plenary.

READ ALSO:

The ministerial nominees include: Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs and Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment.

Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Development; Dr Suwaiba Ahmad, Minister of State, Education; Idi Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development and Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing.

According to reports, the nominees have been cleared by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Some of the nominees were sighted at the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado on Monday to submit their curriculum vitae.

Share

Please follow and like us: