Senate To Protect Nigerians Against Further Fuel, Electricity Tariff Hike

Despite the constant decline in the value of Naira in relative to other foreign currencies, the Senate has reassured Nigerians that there will be no further increase in petrol pump prices or electricity rates.

Speaking in an extensive interview with newsmen, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu gave the assurance on Sunday in Abuja.

When asked about the Senate’s response to worries about possible increases in fuel and electricity tariffs as a result of high petroleum landing costs and the Federal Government’s debt to electricity generating companies, Adaramodu said the Senate is dedicated to keeping Nigerians from having to pay excessive prices for fuel and electricity.

He said: “The issue of petroleum matter and that of power, especially the two, one, if you can just recall, the Senate, especially has instituted Committee probes into the activities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and even the oil sector generally and then we are awaiting the reports.

“The reports will determine our own approach to what we are going to advise or what we are going to compel the executive to do about this issue.

“On the issue of power too, a Minister can come out and say whatever he would like to say, which is as it applies to his ministry but the minister is not the last voice on such issues.

“The presidency is there and even our own side, we have a committee solely responsible for power matters.

“Appropriately, those committees will swing into action and then, they will brief the Senate accordingly, and from their briefing, we would take a position.

“When these committees swing into action, it’s not going to be the committee members alone that will be thinking and be talking.

“They are going to meet with very critical stakeholders and users of electricity, which are Nigerians, and users of petroleum products, which are Nigerians too, and then from there, we take it up.

“What I want to assure Nigerians is that the 10th Senate will not abandon them because it means that we have abandoned ourselves. We are not here on our own.

“There’s nothing that happens to one Nigerian that does not happen to us and because of that, we feel it even more than any other person because we are the very close people to our people.

“When they yawn, we feel the malaria and when they take even Panadol, we feel the relief.”