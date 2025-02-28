Share

The Senate is currently considering about forty amendment bills, seeking to alter the 2022 Federal Medical Centre Act in order to bring health care services closer to the people, especially in times of emergency.

Speaking at a one-day public hearing at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, Lola Ashiru, who represented the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, assured that the bills would all be passed into law as a duty placed on the shoulders of lawmakers to ensure health availability and accessibility.

Ashiru stressed the need to transform the health sector and move away from lamentations and face the reality of the challenges in the sector.

He expressed optimism that transforming the health sector would help tackle the numerous challenges facing the sector, saying it would effectively address the rate of medical practitioners leaving the country.

He assured that the current government is determined to ensure that no life is lost on account of lack of quality health facilities.

In his comment, one of the sponsors of the bills, Emmanuel Udende, hinted that his bill was designed to establish a Federal Medical Center in Adikpo, located in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state, saying that it would bring medical care closer to the people, especially in times of emergency.

Udende, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, said that the distance between Adikpo, a Nigerian border town and Makurdi, the state capital and a Federal Medical Centre covers over 300 kilometers and places patients who need medical care on a danger line.

The lawmaker explained that the people of Kwande, who share boundaries with the Republic of Cameroon, most often are required to seek medical attention outside their country and, in most cases, are frustrated or cannot afford the cost.

According to Udende, who represents Benue North East Senatorial District, the strategic location of the health facility will provide potential economic benefits of trade and cultural exchange, given its proximity to the Republic of Cameroon.

Speaking during the public hearing, he noted that the Federal Medical Centre would place Adikpo on the path of steady investment in infrastructure, healthcare and education, expressing concerns that the absence of such institutions on the side of the Nigerian border town had grossly caused underdevelopment.

The Senator urged the Senate Committee on Health and Tertiary Institutions to approve the proposals in other save the lives of the people and bring development to the area.

