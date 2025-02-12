Senate To Pass 2025 Budget By February 13 – Akpabio

Share

The President of the 10th Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has assured that the Senate will pass the ₦54.2 trillion 2025 Appropriations Bill on or before Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Senator Akpabio made this known on Tuesday, February 11, during the plenary session.

According to him, the Senate’s Appropriations Committee will present its final report on the budget either on Wednesday, February 12, or Thursday, February 13.

The 2025 budget was initially presented by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly in December 2024, with a proposed expenditure of ₦49.7 trillion.

However, in early February 2025, President Tinubu submitted a supplementary request, increasing the budget to ₦54.2 trillion.

This adjustment was attributed to additional revenue of ₦4.5 trillion generated by government agencies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (₦1.4 trillion), Nigeria Customs Service (₦1.2 trillion), and other revenue-generating bodies contributing ₦1.8 trillion.

Akpabio emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth legislative process to approve the budget before the deadline.

“The Senate is committed to passing the Appropriation Bill to sustain the January-December budget cycle, as this aligns with our economic planning and national development objectives,” he stated.

With the passage of the budget, the Federal Government aims to drive economic growth, infrastructure development, and social programs in the 2025 fiscal year.

The bill will undergo a final review before its expected passage by February 13.

