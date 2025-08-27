Senate To Nigerians: Return To Farms, Solve Hunger Problem

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industry, Francis Fadahunsi, has urged Nigerians to return to farming and produce food in large quantities, thereby reducing the current hunger ravaging the country.

The lawmaker, who represents Osun East Senatorial District in Osun State in the Senate, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Ilase-Ijesa, Osun State, yesterday.

The lawmaker, who commended President Bola Tinubu for taking advice he was offered regarding ways to reduce poverty, predicted that before the end of the current year, Nigerians will heave a sigh of relief.

“I am farming. Everybody should farm. If there is no hunger, automatically, we will be thinking right. What I have seen in the National Assemblies is real, and so on.

“Automatically, before the end of this year, things will go down. Just recently, when we went for the NEC meeting, President Tinubu advised the governors to go deep into the local areas and invest more. “That’s an executive order, and I am very sure any Governor that does not do that will lose his credibility because of the quantum of money being allocated to them,” Fadahunsi said.

He called on people of voting age who do not have a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), adding that he has personally been involved in mobilising people for the exercise.