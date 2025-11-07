Senate To NAFDAC: Enforce Ban On Alcohol In Sachets By Dec

The Senate, yesterday, directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ensure implimentation of the December 31, deadline for the probihition of alcohol in sachets.

The Senate passed the resolution following a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District.

While presenting the motion to the Chamber, Ekpenyong said the directive was in line with global regulatory standards and international best practices aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm among Nigerians.

He recalled that in 2018, the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), NAFDAC, and industry bodies including the Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE) voluntarily signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to gradually phase out sachet and small-bottle alcoholic drinks.