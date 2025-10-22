Senate To Increase Basic Health Care Fund To 2% Of National Revenue

On Wednesday, the Senate pushed for the amendment of the National Health Act, 2014, to increase the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) from one per cent to two per cent of the country’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Accordingly, the apex legislative Assembly,

passed for second reading a bill to that effect, sponsored by the Chairperson, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ipalibo Harry (PDP Rivers West).

The bill also seeks to guarantee sustainable financing for frontline health services and shield Nigerians from the impact of dwindling donor support.

If passed, the legislation is expected to improve access to affordable, quality healthcare, reduce catastrophic out-of-pocket spending, strengthen epidemic preparedness, and safeguard essential services such as immunisation and maternal healthcare.

Leading the debate on the bill, Senator Harry described the proposal as both a legal and moral imperative to ensure the government fulfils its constitutional duty to guarantee citizens’ welfare.

She said: “Section 14(2)(b) of our Constitution makes the security and welfare of the people the primary purpose of government. This bill gives practical meaning to that provision by ensuring sustainable funding for basic health services.”

According to her, the BHCPF, established under Section 11 of the National Health Act, was Nigeria’s first statutory mechanism for sustainable health financing, designed to ensure a minimum package of care for citizens, particularly those in underserved communities.

She noted, however, that the current one per cent allocation had become grossly inadequate in the face of rising healthcare costs, stagnating donor aid, and Nigeria’s gradual transition away from major global funding platforms.

Citing the 2022 National Health Accounts, Harry disclosed that out-of-pocket payments by Nigerians accounted for over 75 per cent of total health expenditure, a situation she described as “unsustainable and inequitable.”

Senator Harry warned that Nigeria’s exit from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the reduction in U.S. government support for health programmes could soon leave the country bearing the full financial burden of immunisation, maternal health, and epidemic control services.

“Without an increase in domestic financing, we risk reversing years of progress in child survival, epidemic preparedness, and access to essential care,” she said.

The bill was thereafter passed for second reading and referred to the Senate Committee on Health for further legislative action.