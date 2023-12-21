Senate to IGP: Compel CAC Registrar General to Appear Before Us

The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday, requested the Inspector General of Police, to compel the appearance of the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, before it within 24 hours. The Chairman, Senator Sani Musa, who was visibly enraged, made the request following the refusal of the Registrar General to honour the invitation of the committee for the third time.

The RG was expected to appear to defend the Commission’s 2024 budget, but some financial discrepancies were spotted by the committee in the book of accounts it submitted and needed further explanation. The four senior officials of the Corporate Affairs Commission, having confirmed several letters of invitation by the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Finance could not explain reasons for RG’s absence before the panel.

Before Senator Musa’s remark, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, called for punitive measures against the RG to serve as deterrent to others. Reacting, Senator Abdul Ningi, advised the CAC officials not to come back without the RG, urging them to let the CAC face the heat and explain how they spent money in the agency. Ningi said: “Mr Chairman, it is imperative to understand where they are coming from that this is not the first time they are appearing before the committee.

“There was a deliberate discussion with you that there were discrepancies in revenue generation and expenditure by the Corporate Affairs Commission and we said, the Registrar General should be here. “Yet you are here and you probably told him that you can do the job. Even if you can do the job, this job is not for you please.

Don’t take the bullet that is meant for him.” In his ruling after reactions by the committee members, Sani Musa said: “With all sense of humility, the Corporate Affairs Registrar General has disregarded this Committee. “Distinguished Colleagues, Corporate Affairs Commission was present when we treated MTEF/ FSP and the Director of Finance were here. We saw discrepancies and we told you to go and come back.

“I am invoking Section 89(2) mandating the Inspector General of Police to compel appearance of the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission before the Senate Committee on Finance within 24 hours.”