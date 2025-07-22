Senate To Hold Special Session In Honour Of Buhari

The Senate on Tuesday announced plans to hold a special session on Wednesday, July 23, in honour of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

New Telegraph reports that the tribute session will reflect on Buhari’s legacy and contributions to national development following his recent passing.

READ ALSO

Recall that the late former President died in London on July 13 after a prolonged and undisclosed illness at the age of 82 years and was buried last week in Daura, Katsina State, in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.