Senate To FG: Upgrade Eastern Rail Line From Narrow To Standard Gauge

The Senate, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to upgrade the Eastern Rail Line (traversing Port Harcourt to Maiduguri) from Narrow Gauge to Standard Gauge. The apex legislative assembly also called on the Federal Government to suspend the purported planned rehabilitation of the outdated Narrow Gauge Rail from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

It appealed to the government to instead make arrangements for the proper funding of the construction of Standard Gauge Rail in the Eastern Rail Line and acquisition of modern coaches. The Red Chamber further urged the Committee on Land Transport to ensure that all the five geo-political zones within the Eastern Rail Line Corridor benefit from the ongoing railway standardisation and modernisation programme of the Federal Government.

The Senate passed these resolutions, following a motion titled: “Urgent need to upgrade the Eastern Rail Line (traversing Port Harcourt to Maiduguri) from Narrow Gauge Rail to Standard Gauge Rail,” sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh and co- sponsored by 33 other Senators. The Senators, who sponsored the motion, are those from the South East, South South, North Central, North West, North East and some others from the South West, even though the rail corridor does not traverse the South West.

Leading debate, Senator Umeh noted that the Eastern Rail Line which serves five geo-political zones of the South South, South East, North Central, North West and North East, runs from Port Harcourt, through Enugu, Makurdi, Jos, Bauchi and Maiduguri, is the longest and one of the oldest rail lines in Nigeria. He pointed out that a functional railway system in Nigeria would help to reduce vehicular traffic on our roads and save the same from constant dilapidation;

noting that the Eastern Rail Line is the only direct link from Maiduguri to Port-Harcourt Deep Sea Port for export processing activities. All the Senators that contributed to debate on the motion, agreed on the need to upgrade the Eastern Rail Line (traversing Port Harcourt to Maiduguri) from Narrow Gauge Rail to Standard Gauge Rail, and therefore, unanimously approved all the prayers.