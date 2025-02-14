Senate To FG: Include North East In Super Highway Projects

Share

…as Goje laments exclusion of region

The Senate, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to include the North East geo-pololitical zone in the ongoing Super Highway projects in the country, just as it commended President Bola Tinubu for the N4.2 trilion coastal roads projects.

This was as the North East lamented what it considered the exclusion of the region from the massive road infrastructural projects of President Tinubu going on in sections of the country.

However, the apex legislative Assembly made the call for inclusion of North East following a motion moved to that effect by Senator Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his the motion, entitled: “Federal Government’s Approval of N4.2trillion for Construction of Lagos- Calabar Coastal Road and Other Road Projects Nation – wide”, Goje lamented that out of the N4.2 trillion road projects only N19 billion for for rehabilitation of two out many others in the North East , was allocated to the Zone.

“It is imperative to note that in this laudable project, the North– East has only two projects, that is, Yola– Fufore– Gurin Road in Adamawa State (N11.81 Billion); and Lamido Road in Taraba State (N7.68 Billion), out of the approved sum of N4.2 Trillion Naira.

