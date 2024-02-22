Senate to FG: Halt Planned Increase in Electricity Tariff, Subsidy Removal

The Senate, yesterday, urged the Federal Gov- ernment to halt the planned increase in electricity tariff through proposed removal of electricity subsidy. The Senate made the resolution following the adoption of a motion on “planned increase in electricity tariff and arbitrary billing of unmetered customers by Distribution Companies (DisCos).” The Senate further man- dated the Committee on Power to investigate the over N2 trillion subsidy requirements as stated by the Minister of Power to avoid the repeat of fuel subsidy scenario, just as it also mandated the Commit- tee to investigate the statement made by the minister with regards to the N1.3 trillion the ministry was owing GenCos and N1.3 billion dollars owed to gas companies.

It urged the Committee to investigate the role of Ministry of Power, NERC and Ziglaks Company in the failed agreement to provide prepaid meters and ensure Nigeria is not shortchanged even as it urged the Committee to engage the NERC to come up with lasting solution to the energy billing system in the country and other related issues. The chamber urged the Committee to find out the truth of the matter on issue of Federal Government’s directive and release of funds for mass pre-paid metering and report findings to the senate, and also urged the Committee to enforce and ensure the judicious utilisation of the N10.5 billion naira penalty imposed on DISCOs The motion, brought under matter of urgent public importance, was sponsored by Senator Aminu Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central) and co-sponsored by 10 other senators.

Presenting the motion, Abbas said that it was worrisome to hear of the plan to increase electricity tariff by the relevant statutory authority: His words: “The Senate may further note that the same electricity businesses are collecting money from customers for services not rendered. When they have not added anything to the equipment they inherited from PHCN. Communities buy transformers to replace damaged ones in addition to over burden bills and arbitrary estimates for unmetered customers. We’re in a country where greater number of the population lives below poverty level, with stagnant wages.

Rising inflation and depreciating currency, the prospect of higher electricity bill is unattainable. “Arbitrary energy charges on unmetered customers had become worrisome, given February 2024 report of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on non-compliance with energy billing caps by DisCos and penalty of N10.5 billion imposed on DisCos that over-billed its unmetered customers.” He said March 2024 billing cycle, publication of the list of credit adjustment beneficiaries in two national dailies, indicates a deduction of N10.5 billion from annual allowed revenues of the 11 DisCos during the next tariff review, saying that this seemed to have been in futility, given the continued violations by DISCOs.

Contributing, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu pointed out that, all over the world, government gives subsidy on essential food and social amenities: “Abroad, there is subsidy on food, electricity and so many other things. Therefore, there should be subsidy. Electricity companies are not even giving us light so why removal of subsidy?” Senators Abba Moro, Waziri Tambuwal and Onyekachi Nwebonyi all supported the motion, kicking against increase in tariff or removal of electricity subsidy.