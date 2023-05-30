Senate To FCT Minister: Stop Collecting Lands From Abuja Natives

The Senate has moved against the idea of collecting all rural areas’ land from the indigenous people of Abuja and allocating them to others exclusively, without giving some percentage of land to them.

Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Smart Adeyemi said this when the former FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad, recently flagged off the N184 billion Maitama II District infrastructure development project.

Adeyemi noted that it was not good to completely take away the rights to own land from the natives.

According to him, building a city without considering the poor was against social justice, equity and fairness.

He also urged the incoming administration to make adequate provisions for the natives, while allocating land, especially at the Area Councils.

He said, “The incoming administration should give a certain percentage of land to Area Council to be under the authority and power of the council Chairmen to their people, and so be recognised.

“We cannot build a city that will be for the rich people only. We must make provisions for the people and not continue to take the land away from the Gbaygi people. Land in the Area Councils should be left for the indigenous people of the council”

He further directed the processes for the award of the contract for the second phase of the District development, be commenced immediately to avoid abandonment.

“I am delighted that this District is awarded under this administration, a lot of infrastructure projects have been completed despite the poor economy and insecurity.

“This District should not be done in phases, so it will not be abandoned. This District should be allowed to commence with the second phase, it should not be abandoned because of its high cost of materials”.