Senate To Confirm Tinubu’s 38 Nominees As FCC Chairman, Commissioners

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs has screened 38 nominees for appointment as Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The exercise was conducted on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh (Rivers East).

The nominees were referred to the committee following a request from President Bola Tinubu for Senate confirmation of their appointments.

The request was read during plenary on 14 October 2025 and formally referred to the committee.

As part of due diligence, the committee verified security clearances, including police fingerprint reports, and asset declarations with the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The nominees were also assessed for their readiness and competence to uphold the principles of federal character enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

Hon. (Mrs.) Ayo Hulayat Omidiran of Osun State was nominated as FCC Chairman, alongside 37 other nominees representing all states and the FCT.

Speaking to journalists, Senator Onyesoh described the screening as successful and said the committee’s report will soon be presented to the Senate for final consideration and confirmation.

He emphasized the FCC’s critical role in promoting fairness, equity, and inclusiveness in federal appointments and resource distribution, noting that the committee’s work reflects the Senate’s commitment to these values.

The report is expected to be submitted to the Senate in the coming days for final confirmation of the nominees.