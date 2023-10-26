Senate To Collaborate With Execute To Provide Water For Nigerians – Yari

The Senate on Thursday, assured that it would collaborate and closely work with the executive arm of government to ensure the provision of potable water for Nigerians.

The apex legislative Assembly gave the assurance through its Chairman, Senate Committee on Water Resources, Senator Abdulaziz Yari during the inaugural meeting of the Committee at the National Assembly Complex.

Yari pointed out that water could be equated with life, stressing that it was the responsibility of the government to provide clean water for its citizens.

According to the former Governor of Zamfara State, there was a need to provide water for energy, agriculture and other purposes for the people across the country.

Yari said that the Committee would work with the Executive including government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the supervision of the Committee to advance the water resources sector.

He said the Committee would diligently conduct its functions and oversight to attain the agenda of the 10th Senate.

The politician said that the Committee would look at the 16 agencies and evolve measures on how best to improve their performance on water supply.

He noted that the agencies were created to ensure the supply of water for development in sectors like electricity, agriculture and ultimately rural development of the people.

Yari said any bill that was against the interest of the people would not receive the support of the Senate, saying that the National Assembly would only legislate and support bills of interest and good of Nigerians.