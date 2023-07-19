Senate To Begin Work On Oba Erosion Site, Onitsha FG Express Way

Following a motion move by Senator Victor Umeh of the Labour Party representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, the Senate has urged the Federal Government, as a matter of urgency, to direct the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to commence repairs and reconstruction of the affected parts of the Onitsha-Owerri Federal road.

The Senate’s directive was particularly for the sections between Upper Iweka Roundabout in Onitsha and Oba in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

“The Senate has also asked the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure regular surveillance of Federal High ways to identify and nip erosion threats to federal roads in the bud.

The Upper Chamber has urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to join in the detection and prevention of erosion menace on the highways.

Resolutions of the Senate on Tuesday were sequel to Umeh’s motion titled, “Urgent Need to Control the Erosion Ravaging Onitsha-Oba Section of the Onitsha-Owerri Federal Highway in Anambra State.

In his presentation, Senator Umeh said that the Senate: “Notes with dismay the devastating effects of ravaging gully erosion and landslide on Onitsha-Owerri Federal Road, between Electrical Parts Market and Metallurgical Training Institute, Obosi (Idemili North L.G.A) and Oba Junction near Rojenny Games Village in Idemili South L.G.A – along Onitsha-Owerri Federal Highway, all within Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State;

“Also notes that one lane of the affected road has been cut off by the gully erosion at the Oba junction with the second lane under serious threat of imminent collapse while buildings and factories within the vicinity are on the verge of collapsing into the gully.”

According to Senator Umeh, the Senate is “Worried that the erosion and landslide are creating traffic gridlock along the sections of the Onitsha-Owerri Highway;

“Concerned that if the menace of gully erosion and landslide is not urgently controlled, those sections of the road will completely cave in, thus leading to total disconnection of the highway with attendant severe consequences and cutting off of vehicular movement to Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River States;

“Further notes that Onitsha- Owerri federal highway is a gateway to business activities and other relationships between the Western States and South East and South-South States”, he said