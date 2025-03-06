Senate Throws Out Natasha’s Petition, Ignores Court’s Restraining Order

Share

The Senate, yesterday, threw out the petition filed against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, declaring that the petition “is dead on arrival”.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Neda Imasuen, explained this at a public hearing raised for the purpose of investigating alleged violation of Senate Rules by Natasha AkpotiUduaghan.

Senator Imasuen dismissed the order of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which restrained the Senate from subjecting Natasha to any disciplinary measures.

He averred that since Senator Natasha had filed a sexual harassment case in court against Akpabio, the Committee could not entertain her petition on the same subject already pending in court.

He pointed out that by the rule of the red chamber its committees do not entertain petitions that are already before any court in Nigeria.

Imasuen, who is also a lawyer, posited that going by the principle of separation of powers, the court order restraining the Senate from taking disciplinary measures against Akpoti-Uduaghan was null and void and of no effect. “The legislature is a separate arm of government and one arm of government cannot dictate to the other.”

Meanwhile, the embattled Senate President had made frantic efforts to deny the allegation and defend himself from the embarrassing development, stressing that his late mother raised him and his siblings with strong values that would not allow him to debase his integrity.

Addressing the Chamber, Akpabio said he has received multiple calls on the matter since February 25, stating that he was aware of the heated debates the allegation had attracted on social media, adding:

“At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women. I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.

“In conclusion, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the media and then, of course, members of the social media, to await the court’s decision, and please do not jump to conclusions on matters of mere allegations.”

The Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, who is a lawyer by training, cited Order 40(4) of the Senate Standing Orders, which states that “any matter already in court cannot be debated in the Senate,” and urged the Senate to reject the petition.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also rose in support of the Chief Whip, urging the Senate President to reject the petition, while asking them to go into executive session to address the contentious problem.

Detailing why Natasha’s sexual harassment petition was rejected, the Committee said the filing and submission of the petition violated provisions of the Senate’s standing rules.

The Committee said the petition was procedurally flawed, because the rule does not permit senators to sign petitions in their own names, neither does it permit them to submit same by themselves.

According to him, such petitions, ought to be signed by another senator and submitted to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions. The chairman of the committee will, in turn, lay the petition before the Senate during plenary.

“It is only when a resolution to treat the petition is adopted at plenary through a motion, that the Senate President refers it to the committee on Ethics and Public Petitions for investigation,” Imasuen explained.

He admitted receiving the court order restraining the Senate Committee from grilling Natasha and that he also received the court’s enrollment order brought to his office by Natasha’s lawyers.

