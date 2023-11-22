Senate Threatens To Sack, Jail NNPCL GMD, Others Over N12trn Turn Around Maintenance

The Senate, on Wednesday, threatened to sack and jail the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and other top executive officers of agencies in the oil sector.

The apex legislative Assembly, specifically threatened to sack the Executive Officers whose agencies were involved in the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) projects of Nigerian refineries.

The threat was made by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee, investigating the various TAM projects of Nigerian refineries, during an interactive session with NNPCL management and other executives of the oil sector.

The Senate noted that from 2010 to date, over N12 trillion had been spent on TAM just as it also said that it had records of over $592 million, €4.8 million and £3.4 million spent between 2010 to date on TAM, yet none of the refineries is working.

Some of the agencies invited whose chief executive officers failed to attend the session but sent representatives, which the Committee threatened with sack and jail include; Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and their subsidiaries.

The Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Senator Isa Jibrin (Kogi East), noted that so much had been heard on the turnaround, and so much had also been spent on operational materials on the refineries that were not working.

He said that the Committee wanted to know the solutions to all the leakages, as there were a lot of them, saying “We will ask for refund and dismissal of all the chief executives involved in the Turn Around Maintenance.”

Jibrin said that for weeks, they had been asking for documents, which had not been given by the oil companies, a development that created suspicion from the lawmakers.

“We sent them an invitation more than two weeks ago requesting documents and the documents have not been released after two weeks. So, we want the chief executives to be present. More worrisome is between 2010 and 2020, the sum of N4.8 trillion was said to have been spent as operational expenses.

“How do you ensure operational expenses that have to do with the purchase of raw materials and similar expenses on factories that are moribund? How do we come about operational expenses? We need to know.

“These are issues that Nigerians want to know; they want solutions to all these leakages. We know they are leakages. Whether you accept it they are leakages and they are all forms of compromise within your various establishments. We know and we will not hesitate to escalate it to the highest possible level, including the possibility of a refund and outright dismissal of some of the heads of some of these agencies and possibly go to jail,” he said.

Also speaking, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi said that NNPCL and management of other agencies, who came to represent their bosses, should be sent back to tell their Chief executives that they were looking for them and not to send other people.

Angered by the whole development, Senator Sumaila Kawu, carpeted the negative tendencies of the civil service, saying, “We are not in the Senate for personal functions. We are representing the entire legislature.

“You are in the civil service, we know how you are operating. We are in a very serious business. At the end, you will be at the receiving end. Nigerians are not satisfied with what you are doing and you will be at the receiving end.

“We are independent. We can go to any length to defend our people. It is the constitution that entrusted you. So, we must agree on how to operate. We will suspend this interaction until when you are ready.

“We have 100 ways in which we can achieve our legislative work. We just wanted to give you a fair hearing and you must respect the Constitution.”

Commenting, Senator Danjuma Goje, said: “We will have to agree on a new date for the submission of the documents both hard copies and soft copies and a date for a meeting where the Chief Executive must appear.”

They were, however, given till Tuesday next week to submit the documents before the meeting with the Chief executives.