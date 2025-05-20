Senate Threatens To Arrest NNPCL External Auditors

Share

The Senate, on Tuesday, threatened to invoke its constitutional powers to compel the appearance of external auditors engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), following their failure to honour official invitations.

The threat, which includes the possibility of issuing arrest warrants, was issued after none of the four auditing firms showed up before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts to address queries related to NNPCL’s financial statements for the years 2017 to 2023.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Aliyu Wadada, expressed dismay at a press briefing at the National Assembly, describing the auditors’ absence as a blatant disregard for legislative authority and a betrayal of public trust.

“It is completely unacceptable that citizens entrusted with such critical responsibilities would consistently breach the confidence reposed in them,” he said.

Tensions rose in the Committee room after a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) appeared on behalf of the auditors, claiming he had been delegated to represent them.

The Committee firmly rejected his representation, insisting that only those who prepared the audit reports were qualified to answer its questions.

“We found him not fit and proper to stand before us as a representative of the external auditing firms,” Wadada stated, adding that allowing such representation would be inconsistent with the Senate’s rules of engagement.

The Committee identified the four external auditors as SIAO, VWC, Muktali Dangana & Co, and Ahmed Zakaria & Co, stating that each firm must appear individually to respond to specific queries raised during the examination of NNPCL’s financial records.

“If they fail to appear as summoned, we will have no choice but to invoke the powers vested in us by law to compel their attendance. The Nigerian public and the international community deserve to know the truth,” the Committee warned.

Senator Saliu Mustapha, also a member of the Committee, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “There are sensitive issues that must be addressed. We cannot allow them to be swept under the carpet. Our duty as representatives of the Nigerian people is to ensure full accountability.”

The Committee issued a final ultimatum, directing the auditors to appear in person on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at exactly 2:00 PM. The lawmakers also hinted at the potential for public disclosure of irregularities and legal action if the deadline is ignored.

“We are giving the auditors of NNPCL until next Tuesday. Let it be clear—this is the final warning,” the Committee concluded.

