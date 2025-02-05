Senate Terminates Appointment Of Three Suspended RECs

Share

On Wednesday, the Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly officially terminated the appointment of three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) following a request from President Bola Tinubu, invoking Section 157(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

New Telegraph recalls that the trio were suspended in 2023 over allegations of electoral misconduct, including violations of the Electoral Act, election compromise, fraud, and abandonment of duty.

The affected officials as read by the Senate Majority leader Opeyemi Banidele are Dr Nura Ali (Sokoto State REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari (Adamawa State REC), and Professor Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzochukwu (Abia State REC).

Citing Section 157(1) of the Constitution, which allows for the removal of officials based on inability to perform duties or misconduct, the Senate voted with a two-thirds majority to endorse their dismissal.

In line with the resolution, the Senate has directed the Clerk to formally communicate the decision to President Tinubu for implementation.

According to the Security reports from the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Department of State Services (DSS), Dr. Nura Ali was indicted for allegedly compromising the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections through incompetence and corruption, confessing to receiving $150,000 from politicians.

Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari was suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari after unlawfully declaring a governorship election result, an action outside his jurisdiction.

Also, Prof. Uzochukwu was found guilty of mismanaging election logistics, abandoning the Governorship and State Assembly elections, and refusing to reschedule supplementary elections.

