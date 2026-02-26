Senate Tells FG To Revert To Old Payment System For Contractors

The Senate, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to revert to the old payment system for contractors, citing the failure of the current centralised system to settle payments for projects executed in 2024 and 2025.

The Senate Committee on Finance, led by Senator Sani Musa, made the recommendation during an interactive session with the Economic Management Team, headed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

The committee also advocated replacing the envelope budgeting system with a priority-based model, describing the current approach as ineffective.

Senator Musa emphasised the need for a new framework, saying, “The envelope system of budgeting has failed and needs to be replaced by a priority-based model. The incremental allocation model has outlived its usefulness. It promotes routine expenditure expansion rather than strategic prioritisation.”

The committee further called for the removal of Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), for persistently refusing to appear before it. Musa said, “We have resolved to write to President Bola Tinubu to sack the Registrar-General of CAC for his actions.”

Members of the Economic Management Team assured the committee that the outlook for the 2026 budget remains positive, with a proposed budget size of ₦58.472 trillion. Minister Edun explained that the current ₦152 trillion budget profile was not solely accumulated through borrowings.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, emphasised the need for prioritisation, saying, “Prioritisation will start with the MDAs, bringing forward growth-enhancing projects. Then the Economic Management Team will review those projects, and finally, Mr President will decide financing based on priorities, particularly for capital projects.”

The committee urged the Economic Management Team to collaborate closely with the National Assembly to address the country’s economic challenges and ensure prompt payment to contractors.

Musa stressed the importance of restoring strict adherence to the annual budget cycle, stating, “Budgets must be time-bound and measurable. If, by December, we cannot assess ourselves realistically, then the system is failing.”

The Economic Management Team reaffirmed its commitment to improving budget planning and implementation, as well as ensuring timely payment of contractors.

The Senate said the recommendations were aimed at addressing the nation’s economic challenges and promoting transparency and accountability in government spending.