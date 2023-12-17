Senate Tasks Revenue Generating Agencies To Surpass N18.3trn Target

The Senate has tasked the various Federal Government revenue generating agencies, to do everything within their jurisdiction and surpass the target of N18.324 trillion, set for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Senate Committee on Finance, which has been interfacing with the agencies in preparation for the consideration and passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, challenged the establishments surpassing the revenue target, following the nation’s dire need for more revenue to fund the budget of the next year.

President Bola Tinubu had on November 29, presented N27.503 trillion as the total projected expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year, to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Out of the total budget sum, N18.324 trillion is set as targeted revenue while N9.18 trillion is a deficit, to be financed by internal and external borrowings as well as proceeds from the government privatization programme.

The Finance Committee headed by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC Niger East) had a separate interface with the agencies last week, urging them not only to focus on meeting the projected revenues target but should also work hard in order to surpass it.

According to the Chairman of the Senate Panel, the lawmakers were meeting with the agencies to assess their preparedness towards bringing the revenue target to successful accomplishment.

On Thursday last week at such interface with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd), led by Mele Kyari, its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Sani Musa emphatically urged them to surpass the 2024 revenue target.

“It is heartwarming that based on your submission, NNPCLtd, within January and October this year, raked in N4.5 trillion as revenue and remitted it into the federation account.

“But being a fully commercialised company now, more of such are needed, particularly in the 2024 fiscal year.

“President Bola Tinubu on his part, in the budget presented to us, clearly demonstrated that deficit budgeting should be eased out by projected less for 2024 (N9.18trillion) as against N13.4 trillion used for such in the ending 2023 fiscal year.

“This Committee in particular, and other relevant standing committees of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, would by way of oversight and regular interface with revenue generating agencies, ensure that required revenues are generated for full implementation of the proposals and projections made for the 2024 budget,” he said.

Also, Senator Musa, at the sideline of the colloquium organized to commemorate the 61st Birthday of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, last Thursday, told journalists that the N100 trillion budget size proposed by the guest speaker at the event, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), was achievable.

“The suggested budget size for 2025 may look big but achievable, if all the revenue-generating agencies, buckled up and prevented leakages in anyway,” he said.