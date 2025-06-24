Senate Tasks NCS To Increase 2025 Revenue Target To N10trn

Share

The Senate, yesterday, tasked the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), to pursue a revenue target of N10 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year, instead of the N6.584 trillion the agency earlier proposed.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), alongside other members of the Panel, gave the task when the agency came to defend its 2025 budget proposal.

The NCS team led by the Deputy Comptroller General, Jibo Bello, who represented the CG, presented the 2024 budget performance with a revenue target of N5.079 trillion, which was exceeded by over a trillion naira.

The committee, which was impressed by the performance, commended NCS and asked them to go ahead and present the 2025 proposal of N6.584 trillion revenue target and expenditure of N1.132 trillion to Committee.

When Jibrin put the question to his colleagues that the recommendation that the revenue target of N6.584 trillion and the expenditure of N1.132 trillion be approved for the 2025 financial year for the NCS; it was unanimous “aye”.

