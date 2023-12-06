Senate Tackles NPA Over $1.8bn Indebtedness Of Terminal Operators

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday raised concerns over the reluctance of the Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA) to address queries raised against it in respect of the $1.8 billion indebtedness of terminal operators.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen Ahmed Wadada said the terminal operators, are owing the NPA a whooping sum of One Billion, Eight Hundred and Fifty Two Million Dollars, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy Seven Cents.

Wada who was speaking at a meeting of the committee disclosed that the Report of the Auditor General of the Federation raised the red flag on the debts but lamented that the management of the NPA had serially snubbed the invitation of the Committee to respond to the queries.

According to, Wadada the Committee wrote several letters of invitation intimating the NPA management of the need to appear before the investigative panel looking into its operations and revenue management but they declined to cooperate with the committee.

He said that the Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello Kokoapoears had constituted himself into an authority who felt he was above accountability.

Wadada said that snubbing the panel undermines the principles of accountability as enshrined in the Constitution, insisting that the NPA management team and all similar government officials were occupying positions of trust and had a responsibility to be accountable to Nigerians.

“Before anything, I would like to reiterate what this Committee stands for based on the understanding and responsibilities expected to be discharged by this Committee.

“This Committee relies partly and not wholly on the Auditor General for the Federation’s audit report to discharge its responsibilities. Beyond, the Committee as well go on status enquiry where it writes Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) where it wants to know the status of these agencies where those agencies and departments are in question.

“Some of these queries have got something to do with indebtedness of terminal operators which is almost a billion dollars; eight hundred and fifty-two million dollars; ninety-three thousand, Seven Hundred and seventy-seven cents.

“There is also an outstanding estate rent, shipping dues, and service boats of over 68 million dollars. The status of long-outstanding debtors are an issue to be answered by the Nigeria Ports Authority. This is not to talk about issues surrounding Lagos channel management and Calabar channel management,” he said.

Wadada vowed that his committee would compel accounting officers of Ministries Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) of government to do the right for the nation to move forward.