Senate Tackles NLC Over N100m  Allegation Against Members

…Says Accusation Strange, Ludicrous Unthinkable

The Senate, on Thursday, tackled the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on the allegation of a purported allocation of N100 million to its members, describing it as strange, ludicrous and unthinkable.

According to a statement issued from the office of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, the apex legislative Assembly said that at no time was such an amount given to any of its members.

The Upper Chamber wondered what the peddlers of the allegation stood to gain from what it described as falsehood against the National Assembly, lamenting that it was an orchestrated ploy to bring the nation’s lawmaking institution to disrepute.

Part of the statement reads: “What do these negative characters want to gain from their lies and falsehood against the National Assembly? This is strange to us, very ludicrous and unthinkable.

“There is no 100m for a legislator anywhere. From which budget is this coming from? How, where and when? This is another satanic ploy of a miserable gang of media and political dark angels, to bring the Nigerian parliament into disrepute and pitch the legislators against the Nigerian public.

“We believe that the public is aware that popular democracy is an anathema to some unpatriotic political mercenaries, hence their systemic blackmail of the parliament, which undoubtedly is the soul of democracy and sovereignty.

“We urge the public and especially, the Nigerian workers, to disregard these unscrupulous pontiffs. The legislators, who are chosen among the masses of the people, shall certainly be with the people and eternally for the people.

“The National Assembly shall not hesitate, henceforth to take constitutional and legal actions against these irreverent merchants of rumours and ill wills against Legislators. The National Assembly should not be taken as a political scapegoat.

“We don’t expect anything less from the NLC leadership, we only opined that they would place national interest above partisan nihilistic outbursts. If Congress wishes to serve as the conscience of Nigerian workers, it must purge itself of catalytic political voyages that can truncate our democracy.

“We believe that Nigerians see this new unscrupulous advocacy as a comedy to entertain only the unsuspecting.”