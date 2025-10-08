Senate Swears In Edo Central, Anambra South Senators

The Senate has formally sworn in two newly elected senators, Joseph Ikpea and Emmanuel Nwachukwu, representing Edo Central and Anambra South senatorial districts, respectively.

New Telegraph reports that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabi,o presided over the ceremony during plenary on Wednesday, with the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Ojo, administering the oaths of office and allegiance to the new lawmakers.

With the addition of Senators Ikpea and Nwachukwu, the Senate now retains its full complement of 109 members.

READ ALSO

The swearing in follows recent by-elections conducted to fill two vacant Senate seats, one previously held by Monday Okpebholo, now Governor of Edo State and the other by the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who passed away in July 2024.

Before the ceremony, the Senate temporarily relaxed its rules to allow family members and dignitaries into the chamber to witness the event.

Among the high-profile guests were former Delta State Governor James Ibori, former Edo State Deputy Governor and Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Sports Philip Shuaibu and other prominent political figures.

Senator Akpabio urged the new lawmakers to diligently study and abide by the Senate standing rules.