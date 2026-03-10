Senate Suspends Plenary In Honour Of Late Senator Mpigi

The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of the late Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly and died on February 19, 2026.

The suspension followed a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who expressed sadness over the passing of the lawmaker at the age of 64.

Bamidele explained that the suspension of plenary was “the long-standing parliamentary tradition of the Senate to honour departed colleagues who served the nation with distinction and integrity.”

According to him, “The late Senator Mpigi was widely respected for his humility, accessibility, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of his constituents.”

The Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased and adjourned plenary to Wednesday, March 11, in recognition of his contributions to the Nigerian legislature and national development.

Earlier, while welcoming his colleagues back from a short break for the 2026 budget defence by ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said that the passing of Mpigi “has left a painful void in this chamber and in the hearts of those who knew him.”

“Senator Mpigi was a patriot whose years of service in the National Assembly were marked by dedication to the welfare of his constituents and loyalty to the ideals of democratic governance. He was a man of calm strength, cooperative spirit, and unwavering commitment to the legislative process.

In mourning his departure, we are reminded once again of the fragility of life and the enduring value of service to one’s people.

On behalf of the Senate, I extend heartfelt condolences to his beloved family, to the government and people of Rivers State, and especially to the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District whom he served with diligence and pride.

May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family and constituents the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Akpabio said.