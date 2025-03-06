Share

The Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghen for six months over her dispute with Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

This followed investigations from the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, which sanctioned her for total violation of Senate rules.

According to the committee’s recommendation read by its Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, Senator Natasha’s suspension will take effect from Thursday, March 6, 2025.

During the period of the suspension, the committee stated that her salary and security details would be withdrawn.

The committee also recommended that Senator Natasha should not be seen anywhere around the National Assembly during her suspension period.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stems from a controversy surrounding her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The dispute began when Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, formally accused Akpabio of misconduct, submitting a petition before the Senate

