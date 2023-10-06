Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Rising Insecurity

The Senate has summoned the military and other security agencies over rising security challenges in the country. It also told the security agencies to conduct special operations to dislodge the bandits in the North West and other parts of Nigeria with similar experiences. The red chamber further resolved to invite service chiefs to brief the Senate in a closed session on steps being taken to mitigate rising insecurity in the country.

The resolutions were sequel to its consideration and adoption of a motion at plenary yesterday. The motion: “Kidnapping of university students in Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State on Wednesday, October 4, and rising cases of kidnapping for ransom in the North West geopolitical zone.”

It was sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina). He said he was concerned by the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, by gunmen from their hostel rooms on October 4, recalling that a fortnight ago, 24 students of the Federal University, Gusau, were also abducted, and that 16 of them have been successfully freed.

He said there was also the case of eight corps members kidnapped by suspected terrorists on their way to the orientation camp in Zamfara State on August 21. “The corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, for the one-year mandatory national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the terrorists,” the senator noted.

He expressed concern that the frequency of kidnapping for ransom had become almost a daily and weekly occurrence in major towns and communities in the North West geopolitical zone. The Senate further urged security agencies to be more proactive and ensure all kidnapped victims in the country, including students kidnapped in Katsina, NYSC members kidnapped in Zamfara, and students kidnapped from Federal University Gusau, were released.

It urged the Federal Government to address the manpower needs of the police and other security agencies to enable them to tackle the security situations in the country. It also called on the Federal Government to urgently address unemployment and poverty in the country, which it described as twin evils fuelling insecurity in the country.

It directed the Nigeria Police to ensure that the School Protection Squad demonstrates a clear commitment to protecting schoolchildren and providing a safe environment where students and teachers can engage in teaching and learning without the fear of being attacked or kidnapped.