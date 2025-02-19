Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Allegations Against USAID

Share

The Senate has summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director General, Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA); Director General, Department of State Services (DSS) as well as the Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over recent allegations that the United States Agency for International Development(USAID) has been sponsoring terrorist organisations including Boko Haram in Nigeria.

The heads of these security and intelligence agencies are expected to brief the Senate in a closed session on the veracity or otherwise of the allegations, particularly when Boko Haram has been terrorising Nigeria for nearly two decades.

The summon came on the heels of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Mohammed Ali Ndume Senator representing Borno South presented during Wednesday’s plenary.

It would be recalled that Scott Perry of the United States Congress, recently made the weighty allegations against the USAID.

Consequently, President Donald Trump has placed a suspension on the activities of USAID for 90 days.

Trump has also directed the US Mission in Nigeria to conduct an audit on the funds USAID in Nigeria received in the past and find out if such funds were deployed judiciously and for the purposes they were meant.

Share

Please follow and like us: