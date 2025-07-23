Senate Summons NNPC Ltd Boss Over N200trn Audit Queries

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Senate has again summoned the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, over the N200 trillion unaccounted for in the audited accounts of the company.

Ojulari has been directed to appear unfailingly before the Senate Committee today at 3pm to answer to the audit queries or risk the invocation of the full powers of the Senate on him for repeatedly shunning the invitation of the lawmakers.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Aliyu Wadada, made the order yesterday after Ojulari failed to honour the invitation of the Committee for the fourth consecutive time.

A visibly angry Wadada said it was disheartening that the NNPC boss failed to show up at yesterday’s meeting scheduled to interact with him despite a 10-day ultimatum earlier issued to him over the financial discrepancies.

Earlier, a delegation from the NNPC Ltd had presented a letter to the committee stating that Ojulari could not honour the Senate’s invitation because President Bola Tinubu had summoned him to an emergency meeting at the Presidential Villa.