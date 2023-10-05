Senate Summons IGP, Wike, Others Over Negligence, Death Of Greatness Olorunfemi

The Senate, on Thursday, summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Minister of Health, Ali Pate and his counterpart in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over the death of Ms Greatness Olorunfemi at the Maitama General Hospital last week Tuesday.

Recall that Greatness Olorunfemi fell victim to a one-chance criminal in Abuja last week Tuesday, who stabbed her in the vehicle she boarded and was thrown out in her pool of blood.

She was immediately rushed to Maitama District Hospital by good Samaritans but was denied medical attention, for lack of Police report, which, however, has been made unnecessary by provisions of the Gunshots Act 2017.

Worried by the ugly development, the Senate through a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River South), mandated its Committees on Health and Police to carry out a thorough investigation on Olorunfemi’s death and report back in two weeks.

The Senate mandated the joint Committees to summon the Inspector-General of Police, the FCT Minister and his counterpart in the Heath Ministry, to appear before it, for explanations on why Olorunfemi bled to death without being attended to, in violation of the extant law, provided for by Gunshots Act, 2017.

The apex legislative Assembly also mandated its Committees on Health, Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance to the resolutions of the Senate on the matter.

Senator Ekpenyong had while presenting the motion, made reference to the Gunshots Act 2017, which states thus “As from the commencement of this Act, every hospital in Nigeria whether public or private, shall accept or receive for immediate and adequate treatment with or without Police clearance, any person with a gunshot wound.”

He also cited Section 3 of the Act, which states “No gunshot victim shall be refused immediate and adequate treatment whether or not an initial monetary deposit has been paid.”

He stressed that the Senate should amend Section 13 of the Act for stiffer penalties against violators of the Act, saying that N50,000.00 or five years imprisonment recommended, were nothing to human lives being recklessly wasted.

In his remarks after the general debate on the motion and adoption of resolutions, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the time had come to make the Police and health personnel in the country adhere to provisions of the Gunshots Act 2017.

“The death of Greatness Olorunfemi was avoidable if provisions of the extant law had been adhered to. Police and health care providers in the country need to save Nigerians from such avoidable deaths,” he said.